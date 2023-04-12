2024 Update: Who Is Telling the Truth: Amy Wax or Penn Law School?
I just realized that, actually, the Penn law school itself releases the class rankings of the top quarter of each year’s class as part of its graduation ceremony. Here, for example, is the Class of 2023 Honors.
From the comments: Two Asians, and the rest White with a few Unknowns.
“Here’s my quick run down of the top 39 (summa and magna cum laude). There may be a few errors and judgment calls:
Associate Jones Day White
Law Clerk E.D. Pa. U/K
Associate Paul Weiss White
Associate Wachtel White
Associate Arnold & Porter White
U/K U/K White
Law Clerk D.C. Cir. White
Associate Kirkland & Ellis White
Associate Selendy Gay White
Associate Cravath White
U/K U/K White
Associate Jones Day White
Associate Kirkland & Ellis White
Associate Perkins Coie White
Associate Hueston Hennigan White
Law Clerk D.N.J. White
Law Clerk 2d. Cir . White
Associate Davis Polk Asian
ADA City of Philadelphia White
Law Clerk D.C. Cir. White
Law Clerk Debevoise U/K
Law Clerk 3d.Cir. White
Associate Wachtel White
Staff Atty. CAIR White
Associate Ballard Spahr White
Associate Gibson Dunn Asian
Associate Altshuler Berzon White
Associate Covington & Burling White
Associate Davis Polk White
Associate Covington & Burling U/K
Legal Fellow NYCLU White
U/K U/K White
Associate Covington & Burling White
Associate Paul Hastings White
Law Clerk 3d.Cir. White
Associate Gibson Dunn White
Law Clerk 8th Cir. White
Associate Venable White
Law Clerk Court of Appeals U/K
Here’s column that kicked off the anti-Wax hysteria in 2017:
Amy Wax and Larry Alexander, Paying the price for breakdown of the country's bourgeois culture, Aug 9, 2017.
Professor Wax’s cites hate-facts about affirmative action:
Audio-Only: I Interview the Most Dangerous Woman in America: U Penn Law Professor Amy Wax