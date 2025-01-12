Playback speed
The Truth about the California Wildfires

From California inside expert John Phillips of KABC radio in Los Angeles
Ann Coulter
Jan 12, 2025
The John Phillips Show

John Phillips on Twitter

Pro Publica, 2020: They Know How to Prevent Megafires. Why Won’t Anybody Listen?

