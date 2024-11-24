Playback speed
The Incomparable Heather Mac Donald!

On Trump's nominees and priorities: Hits and Misses
Ann Coulter
Nov 24, 2024
Highly recommended Heather Mac Donald books:

When Race Trumps Merit: How the Pursuit of Equity Sacrifices Excellence, Destroys Beauty, and Threatens Lives

The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe

Heather at The City Journal

Heather on Twitter: @HMDatMI

Unsafe
UNSAFE Podcast
Ann Coulter, AUTHOR OF 13 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS, chats about politics, religion, war, crime, history, sex, race, soccer (even real sports!) – all the things we’re told it’s impolite to raise in polite company.
Coulter’s UNSAFE podcast is the Rapid Response Team to the Democratic Party and its subsidiaries, The New York Times, The Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, et al — as well as 90 percent of the Republican Party.
Listen here first – and be 3 days ahead of all the cable news channel hosts, who will undoubtedly be listening too.
