Unsafe

Unsafe

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
5
4

VIDEO: John Lott Jr: The Democrats' censorship madness - and yet more amazing facts about guns

The Biden administration classified conservatives as "Domestic Terrorists"
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
May 22, 2025
∙ Paid
5
4
Share

Recently declassified documents show that the Biden administration listed as symbols of “domestic terrorism” mentions of the Second Amendment, the Betsy Ross flag, Catholicism, and Revolutionary War flags, among other noticeably non-terroristic symbols.

The Democrats’ De-banking of Conservatives.

The Democrats’ Censorship of Conservatives.

PLUS Amazing …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Unsafe to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture