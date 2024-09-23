Playback speed
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Definitely not the same old stuff
Ann Coulter
Sep 23, 2024
40
RFK Jr like you’ve never heard him before!

A lot on his father's old boss, Sen. Joe McCarthy — the subject of my revisionist account (i.e., "true") in "Treason: Liberal Treachery from the Cold War to the War on Terrorism."  

Also, his views on foreign policy (he’s pretty great), immigration (better than any Democrat and half of all Republicans), and censo…

Appears in episode
Ann Coulter
