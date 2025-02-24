Playback speed
VIDEO: My interview with The Magnificent Rep. Thomas Massie

We discuss DOGE, the permanent war crowd, RFK, COVID vaccines, Speaker Mike Johnson, and how congress is definitely going to screw Trump.
Ann Coulter
Feb 24, 2025
Twitter: @RepThomasMassie

U.S. Representative KY4, Engineer, Farmer, Inventor. 30 patents. Appalachian American. MIT SB93 SM96 #politicalsciencedenier

Roll Call vote on Sen. Rand Paul’s proposed amendment to the budget bill that would actually cut spending. (“Nay” votes are Republicans who want to keep spending money like drunken sailers, including fund…

