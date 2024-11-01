Playback speed
The Final Countdown

Bringing the 2024 Presidential Race to a Close with Mickey Kaus
Ann Coulter
Nov 01, 2024
How Kamala could win (but she won't do it)

Time for liberals to take down their Ukraine flags?

Kamala calling Trump a fascist - good idea?

How many more "closing arguments" will Kamala make before Election Day?

What makes Nikki Haley so loathsome?

Who are Govs Whitmer, Shapiro and Beshear voting for?

Does Mickey have to vote for Trump or can he write in .... …

