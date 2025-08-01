VIDEO: Sam Antar: The Man Who Busted Trump Antagonist Letitia James

Share this postUnsafeVIDEO: Sam Antar: The Man Who Busted Trump Antagonist Letitia JamesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview72Share this postUnsafeVIDEO: Sam Antar: The Man Who Busted Trump Antagonist Letitia JamesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore910VIDEO: Sam Antar: The Man Who Busted Trump Antagonist Letitia JamesFrom perpetrator to investigator of financial fraud. Ann CoulterAug 01, 2025∙ Paid72Share this postUnsafeVIDEO: Sam Antar: The Man Who Busted Trump Antagonist Letitia JamesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore910ShareSam Antar on Twitter: Sam Antar Antar’s webpage: whitecollarfraud.comLeave a commentListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Unsafe to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inUnsafeSubscribeAuthorsAnn CoulterRecent PostsVIDEO: Ryan GirduskyJul 2 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: David Zweig on the People Who Wrecked Our Lives Over COVIDJun 23 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: Some tricks for Trump on ImmigrationJun 15 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: Mass Immigration Stops People From Having KidsJun 6 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: John Lott Jr: The Democrats' censorship madness - and yet more amazing facts about gunsMay 22 • Ann CoulterGreg LukianoffMay 14 • Ann CoulterWHAT ARE MEN GOOD FOR? John Tierney Interview May 2 • Ann Coulter