Unsafe

Unsafe

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
6

VIDEO: Mass Immigration Stops People From Having Kids

My interview with the brilliant Williams College Prof. Darel E. Paul - on mass immigration, Dems' problem with the men, Trump v. Harvard, DeSantis, Elon and MORE!
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
Jun 06, 2025
∙ Paid
3
6
Share

Darel E. Paul, The Willmott Family Third Century Professor of Political Science

ARTICLES (among many others):

Compact: Mass Immigration Lowers Fertility

Compact: How the War on Woke Was Won—for Now

Compact: The New Fertility Inequality

Quillette: Diversity: A Managerial Ideology

Get a group subscription

BOOKS (among others):

From Tolerance to Equality: How Elites Brought America to …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Unsafe to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture