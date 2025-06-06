VIDEO: Mass Immigration Stops People From Having Kids

Darel E. Paul, The Willmott Family Third Century Professor of Political Science
ARTICLES (among many others):
Compact: Mass Immigration Lowers Fertility
Compact: How the War on Woke Was Won—for Now
Compact: The New Fertility Inequality
Quillette: Diversity: A Managerial Ideology
BOOKS (among others):
From Tolerance to Equality: How Elites Brought America to …
