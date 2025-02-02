VIDEO: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Tan, Rested and Ready!

Share this postUnsafeVIDEO: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Tan, Rested and Ready!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview61Share this postUnsafeVIDEO: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Tan, Rested and Ready!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore56VIDEO: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Tan, Rested and Ready!Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio, on his 22-YEAR SENTENCE for J6 - despite not being in Washington that day -- and (un-prosecuted) antifa stabbing attacks.Ann CoulterFeb 02, 2025∙ Paid61Share this postUnsafeVIDEO: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Tan, Rested and Ready!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore56ShareShareLeave a commentListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Unsafe to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inUnsafeSubscribeAuthorsAnn CoulterRecent PostsVIDEO: My interview with Erik Prince, Blackwater founder, patriot and gentlemanJan 23 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: The Truth about the California WildfiresJan 12 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: My Most Politically Incorrect Interview YetDec 11, 2024 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: The Incomparable Heather Mac Donald!Nov 24, 2024 • Ann CoulterWoke United Airlines Hates ChristiansNov 18, 2024 • Ann CoulterThe Final CountdownNov 1, 2024 • Ann CoulterNo Wonder Springfield, OH Doesn't Know About the PetsOct 27, 2024 • Ann Coulter