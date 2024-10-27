No Wonder Springfield, OH Doesn't Know About the Pets

Get Mantell’s Amazing New Book, Special Victim Status, the Era of Woke Journalism - Now available in Audible!

Springfield, Ohio Has Been Covering Up Race of Murderers, Records Show; FBI Confirms the City Has Been Lying About the Agency's Crime Reporting Guidelines

ICE Arrested Noncitizens Charged or Convicted of 12,394 Homicides from 2017 to 2023

Mantell’…