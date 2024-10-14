Playback speed
A Real Democrat on the 2024 Election

A talk with political strategist Doug Schoen
Ann Coulter
Oct 14, 2024
∙ Paid
13
Famed Democratic strategist Doug Schoen tells me who knew about Biden's dementia, what his staff was thinking, who the Democrats really wanted to replace him, Kamala's good and bad points, why she picked Tim Walz, what Democrats really think of Trump -- and MORE!

