Who Knew "Joy" Involved This Much Lying?
A big week for lying! About immigration, Tim Walz letting Somalis steal $250 MILLION from covid relief funds, Labor Dept's “super users." Plus: How insane are NYT readers?
Democrats’ weakest issue brings out the biggest media lies:
TRUMP BLOCKED THE STRONGEST BORDER BILL IN 30 YEARS!
BIDEN’S DEPORTING MORE ILLEGALS THAN TRUMP DID!
Another day, another lie: Tim Walz helps MN Somalis steal $250M in COVID relief funds, then falsely blames a judge.
Can we trust today’s Jobs report from Biden’s DEI-heavy Department of Labor?
Elon Musk takes on a fascist judge in Brazil: NYT readers [HEART] the fascist.
Opening sound: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - NY) says citizenship for all illegals is the goal.
Last Friday’s “Big Stories” podcast:
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz submit to a grueling interview from the tigress Dana Bash on CNN.
“Pro-Life” activist Lila Rose is making a LOT of money trying to defeat Republicans in order to be absolutely sure Dems can pack the court and pass a national Roe v. Wade.
Coulter vindicated! STUDY: Administering testosterone to Democratic men turns them more Republican.
When can we stop celebrating “THE FIRST [fill in your victim group here]!”? Minnesota Lt. Gov. Maureen O’Hare McGillicuddy (or something like that) poised to become the country’s first female Native American governor!
Even The New York Times can’t hide the culture of corruption immigrants are bringing to our country. California is a petri dish of corruption.
Of course the Harris/Walz campaign and its minions are a lying clown show...so was every Democrat administration that I can remember going back to LBJ...and some would make the case that the Republican Administrations were also lying clown shows (excepting The Reagan years...I will not commit sacrilege).
The difference is that thanks to the culture makers and the NEA, there are generations of Americans whose entire existence is a lie and they not only can't tell the difference...they don't care.
All that matters is what you "think" or "feel" and those thoughts and feelings must be self-affirming.
Without critical thought, the truth dies and, unfortunately, for over 50% of our formerly enlightened electorate, "truth" is any meaningless platitude that makes them "feel" good.
It's like selling skin-tight yoga outfits to morbidly obese girls...which is a requirement for a degree from University of The View.
I think lying is standard issue in the democratic tool box. I waiting for something to give Harris an out on debate. I think she’s going to get smoked.