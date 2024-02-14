Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Modern Darwin's avatar
Modern Darwin
Feb 14, 2024

Ann nailed it again. Here's a maxim for Whites: The more you kiss the feet of blacks, the more they will stomp you in the head (sometimes literally). Here's another one: They are an inferior race in almost every way... IQ, criminality, health, charity, community, family, you name it (notable exception of athletics) -- and the more we have and redistribute to in the USA and thus allow them to procreate, the worse the USA will become. And we owe them NOTHING for slavery... 1. Because many countries practiced chattel slavery back then, including black on black slavery, 2. The ancestors of those slaves are way better off today being in the USA than that would be running around the Savannah, and 3. We have already redistributed $70 Trillion to them since the New Deal. We owe you nothing more! And don't even get me started on Hispanics!

https://childfreebc.com/candidates/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Feb 14, 2024

The cultural dynamic between white and blacks is exactly the same as the one between a codependent spouse and a narcissistic abuser. Constant walking on eggshells for fear of saying the wrong thing, making excuses for the verbal denigration and random outbursts of criminal violence, constantly putting oneself down to avoid triggering the other's narcissistic rage, acquiescing to the gaslighting narrative by ignoring one's own intuition and perceptions of reality that contradict the narrative, etc. This post highlights some perfect examples of that dynamic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture