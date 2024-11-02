The NYT's 2016 'HILLARY WINS' Headline
And why the polls could be OVERSTATING Trump's support
Donald Trump’s 2016 victory was so traumatizing for the left that now they think every election is 2016. (Just as neocons think every world leader they don’t like is Hitler.) Pollsters, humiliated in 2016, are likely overcompensating for having wildly undercounted Trump voters in both of the last two elections. If so, then Kamala is doing a lot better in the polls than we think.
An experience like this, has got to be unnerving:
In 2016, The New York Times was so certain of a Hillary win, that it was ready to go with a front-page headline, heralding her triumph in 3-inch typeface: “MADAM PRESIDENT,” as well as a special section scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, dubbed, “Shattering the Ceiling.”
This year’s polls showing a horse race — which all of them do — could well be a hangover from 2016.
An interesting barometer of where Trump is in the public consciousness has been on Instagram. Celebrities are photographed dancing and joyous for Kamala, but in the comments section about 75% of positive comments are for Trump. *Most* people can't wait for Kamala to disappear.
The polling for the 2024 election since August has been instructive really in only one regard, in that it reveals the looming fate of the GOP as the dividend for its decades of self-dealing and complicity in remaking the demographics of the nation through mass immigration is now being paid.
Whatever happens on Tuesday, the Republicans’ date with destiny might be delayed, but the decay is now so deep that it will not be indefinitely denied.
By virtually any metric, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are the most radical Left major party candidates in American history and yet they are trailing within the margin of error in states like Arizona, Georgia and Nevada—all three ‘must win’ electoral properties for Donald Trump and JD Vance. And all three of those states’ demographics have been deeply reconfigured by mass immigration. North Carolina too.
Trump’s sole path back to the White House has always rested on the ballots of white working-class voters, whose fury alone carried him there in 2016.
But Trump’s subsequent rank betrayal of the white working-class—by abandoning his signature campaign vow of building a border wall and his paralysis in the face of the radical Left’s mighty summer offensive across America in 2020 that unleashed the Democratic Party’s shock troops and savages to pillage cities before putting them to the torch—cost him a significant share of that same working-class white vote in November 2020 and the election with it.
While seemingly neck and neck in the polls, the Trump/Vance campaign has spent considerable time and resources appealing to voter blocs that break for the Democrats by margins of 90-percent or more [black Americans] and 60-percent or more [Latinos]. It’s an odd tactic considering that if Trump/Vance turned out just four or five-percent more of the white working-class vote nationally and held his 2016 margins in that demographic, he would triumph decisively and likely produce enough coattails to sweep the Republicans back into controlling both chambers of Congress.
Instead, Trump seems content to breakdance for the brothers in the barbershop in the hope he might net up to 12-percent of their vote versus the GOP’s usual eight-percent table crumbs.
If he does pull out a win on Tuesday, it will ultimately be the result of enough working-class and middle-class white voters deciding they had no other choice and were sufficiently motivated to throw a ‘Hail Mary’ ballot for Trump v.2 in the desperate hope that what remains of their culture might linger a little longer before the dying of the Western light.
