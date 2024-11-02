Donald Trump’s 2016 victory was so traumatizing for the left that now they think every election is 2016. (Just as neocons think every world leader they don’t like is Hitler.) Pollsters, humiliated in 2016, are likely overcompensating for having wildly undercounted Trump voters in both of the last two elections. If so, then Kamala is doing a lot better in the polls than we think.

An experience like this, has got to be unnerving:

In 2016, The New York Times was so certain of a Hillary win, that it was ready to go with a front-page headline, heralding her triumph in 3-inch typeface: “MADAM PRESIDENT,” as well as a special section scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, dubbed, “Shattering the Ceiling.”

This year’s polls showing a horse race — which all of them do — could well be a hangover from 2016.

