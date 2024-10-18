Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.

I’ve been very clear …

The Fox News Kamala interview reminds us of Trump’s single biggest accomplishment: Getting Fox News to talk about immigration.

This was Fox in 2015 —

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Kausfiles: Fox Makes It Easy for Amnesty

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published … For this entire period [which was all about Republicans trying to block Obama’s executive amnesty by attaching restrictions to DHS funding], The Kelly File was basically ISIS and Terror… I would suggest that the near-exclusive obsession with Middle Eastern terror is difficult to justify by the inherent news value of the subject, let alone its value to Fox viewers. You’d think the network would want to take a break if only for variety’s sake.

My how things changed after Trump’s 2016 campaign! This allowed Brett Baier to begin the interview with a series of questions about Kamala’s brilliant handling of immigration, and it was beautiful.

Still, there are a few things I wish Fox News knew about immigration. Ignoring the issue for 20 years gave them a late start.

Kamala came out of the closet as an angry black woman, especially when talking about Trump, which she does a lot, and very whiny. But at least we know she’s being “very clear,” as she says over and over again, to fill time.

Also: DEI Math in the Biden-Harris administration. Never have so many crucial government figures had to be changed for the worse, so many times.

