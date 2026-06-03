Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james garrett's avatar
james garrett
1d

" (Few black people participated, inasmuch as there’s nothing to loot in the middle of a street.)"

drop mic...

Reply
Share
Victoria's avatar
Victoria
1d

No matter how you slice it, it all boils down to a racist war. Dems are sponsoring it, seeing that their Black community players are sufficiently rewarded for their efforts. The MAGA whites, who probably predominated in the J6 "melee," get shot, mauled, maligned, bankrupted, fired, divorced, jailed, and fined. Blacks win/Whites lose. Typical!

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture