Of all the appalling things President Trump has done recently, from slapping his name on the Kennedy Center, to starting a disastrous war that has accomplished nothing other than drive his approval ratings into the dirt, Republicans have finally drawn the line at the worst possible time.

They’re furious at the Department of Justice’s announcement that it intended to settle Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS by establishing a $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to compensate victims of politically motivated government abuse. The objection is that the fund would seem to include the 1,600 defendants criminally prosecuted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, possibly benefiting those who attacked law enforcement officers.

Couldn’t that obvious point have been added as a codicil? In any event, now the fund has been jettisoned. Really wish you guys had shown this manliness over the Iran War, GOP.

I’ve been living in America for the past few years so let me give you some background.

About six months before Jan.. 6, leftist rioters erupted in an orgy of violence in response to the death of George Floyd, a meth addict and career criminal with a bad heart, who died as a result of resisting arrest after passing a bad check in Minneapolis.

The BLM Mostly Peaceful Protests were the costliest civil unrest in U.S. history. Jan. 6 was more like a takeover of the Dean’s office.

In the first two weeks of BLM insanity, the protesters violently attacked not dozens of law enforcement officers, as on Jan.. 6 -- but thousands. Police were shot, smashed with baseball bats, hit with Molotov cocktails, fireworks, poles and rocks.

Nearly 2,000 officers were seriously injured -- 300 in New York City, 130 in Chicago and 100 in Washington, DC. Over the next several weeks, officers protecting a single federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. sustained 277 injuries, including eye trauma from lasers.

The Jan.. 6 assaults on officers were appalling and can never be excused. But what happened to them pales in comparison to what happened to thousands of their fellow officers, day after day, for months on end in 2020.

The most inflated estimates of officers injured on Jan. 6 puts the number at 140, though I have my doubts when the media count suicides weeks and months after the attack as being caused by the rioters.

The only person who actually died at the Capitol that day was an unarmed protester, Ashli Babbitt, shot and killed in cold blood by a black officer, who has since been canonized. Not one officer was shot. Maybe that’s not much to brag about -- but it’s a feat that couldn’t be pulled off by the left’s revolutionaries.

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In the first week after Floyd’s death, 29-year-old Police Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot in the head at a Las Vegas BLM protest. He remains paralyzed from the neck down to this day. Federal Protective Service Officer David Patrick Underwood was shot and killed during a BLM protest in Oakland, Calif. Four police officers were shot at the Chicago BLM protest . A retired St. Louis police captain was shot and killed, trying to protect his city during the riots. (BLM so loved black people, they killed one!)

Hundreds of Jan. 6 protesters committed no violence at all, but were pursued to the ends of the earth, as if Biden’s DOJ were conducting the Nuremberg Trials. Combined, the Jan. 6 defendants have been sentenced to 1,200 years in prison and ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution. Far more violent and numerous antifa and BLM rioters were released immediately and then given millions of dollars.

Republicans don’t want anyone who assaulted a peace officer to be compensated? Do they have any idea what’s been going on in the Blue states? As with the government funding NGOs, “advocacy” organizations, NPR, Legal Aid, public sector unions and so on, the left always finds a way to funnel billions of taxpayer dollars to their activists.

Progressive mayors not only ensured that leftist thugs would suffer no consequences for their attacks on law enforcement -- but then “settled” BLM protestors’ complaints against the police for having the audacity to enforce the law. Democratic cities used public funds to pay the rioters, helping fund any future anarchic brawls. (Explosives, baseball bats, daggers, batons, bear spray, poles, fireworks, bricks, AR-15s, and other instruments of peaceful protest don’t grow on trees, you know.)

In all, Antifa and other violent psychopaths have raked in more than $80 million.

In Philadelphia, for example, protesters illegally blocked traffic on Interstate 676 by marching their bony white asses into the middle of this major artery. (Few black people participated, inasmuch as there’s nothing to loot in the middle of a street.) Attempting to liberate the 100,000 commuters who take the 676 daily, the police fired tear gas and pepper spray into the assembled idiots.

These nonlethal chemical agents are the preferred method for dispersing crowds because they temporarily burn the nose, eyes and mouth but cause no lasting harm.

Still, the little darlings sued the city for not allowing them to block the freeway -- which it turns out, is illegal. Philadelphia’s Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city would pay them $9.25 million. This, he said, would “continue the healing process.”

Without debate, the all-Democratic Denver City Council gave $4.7 million to a few hundred protesters arrested for violating the curfew imposed during the riots. (Some violators were jailed for up to TWO HOURS!) The council also unanimously approved a $1.7 million payout to progressive activists who claimed to have been injured by police.

In Cincinnati, after the Peaceful Protests erupted into looting, burning and thieving, the Democratic mayor imposed a curfew of 10p.m., unaware that attempting to interfere with the destruction of his city was racist. All charges for violating curfew were dismissed. Nonetheless, the all-Democratic City Council “settled” with curfew violators for $8.1 million.

New York City paid $14 million to a thousand protesters who complained about the police arresting them and, instead of giving them a juice box and participation trophy, employed zip ties, batons and pepper spray.

Seattle paid $10 million to about 50 BLM protesters, or $200,000 per Noble Agent of Change. (Home to as many as dozens of black people, the death of a black drug addict in a city 1,656 miles away hit that city hard.)

And on and on and on.

There’s no reason to believe any of the Jan.. 6 protesters who attack police would get anything from the Trump compensation fund, anyway. But if that’s the objection, Republicans are late to the party.

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