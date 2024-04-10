The New York Times is weeping over the death penalty again, publishing a glowing review of Nashville reporter Steven Hale’s book “Death Row Welcomes You.” It’s an important book, since only 1 million journalists have already written about their personal relationships with men sentenced to death.

Although I am generally a hate-reader -- having, for example, at least skimmed nearly every book about Trump (he’s a Russian asset, a threat to democracy, a conman and sociopath) -- I can’t in good conscience contribute to an author who waxes on about his “friends” on death row, their “beautiful paintings,” and how supporters want to “celebrate” the life of men who tortured and killed people.

So this will be a review of the Times’ review, with supplementary information from Amazon’s book sample, news reports and court records about the crimes that put Hale’s friends on death row.

Hale, the Times writes, gives an insider’s account of death row -- a place “shrouded by myths of monsters and abominations.”

Myths?

The Times starts with three paragraphs on Billy Ray Irick, such as the “abuse” he suffered as a child. (If you’ve ever been spanked, the media will turn you into the star of “Mommy Dearest.”) We also get Hale’s description of Irick’s response to lethal injection: “He jolted ... His face turned almost purple.”

Hey, does anybody know what 7-year-old Paula Dyer’s face looked like when Irick raped, sodomized and strangled her to death?

Paula Dyer

Or as the Times antiseptically put it: “Irick raped and murdered a girl.”

While he was babysitting Dyer, Irick raped her -- anally and vaginally -- then suffocated her, bursting blood vessels in her face and eyes. When the police arrived, she was lying on the living room floor with blood pooling between her legs. She was still alive, so we know she suffered.

Lead investigator Don Wiser told The Knoxville News Sentinel: “I saw her body at the hospital that night -- just a beautiful little girl. You had to wonder who could do something like that to a 7-year-old child.”

Irick’s only explanation: “I lost it.”

I stand corrected. It’s totally a myth that death row is full of monsters.

Suggestion for the one-millionth and one reporter to write about his pals on death row: If you’re going to vomit out prose like this, please don’t --

“I heard far more about the grace of Jesus Christ growing up than I did the state’s duty to repay killing with killing. I suppose this is why, at some point in my teenage years, I came to the belief that an earth as it was in heaven would not include the execution of prisoners if it had any prisoners at all.”

But as long as Hale has graced us with that paragraph, we absolutely do not “repay killing with killing.” We repay bestial murders with 30 years of free room and board, including break-time for exercise, reading, socializing, making friends, dating, getting married, having children and gabbing about the hard life they’ve had, followed by -- again, after decades of life -- a quick and merciful death.

Hale says his book will reveal “the true horror of executions and the full beautiful and painful humanity of the condemned.”

How about the humanity of Lee Standifer? How about the horror of her execution? In 1981 -- yes, that’s how swiftly the death penalty is administered -- this 23-year-old mentally disabled girl was on a date with David Earl Miller, whom she’d met at the library. He got her drunk, took her home and smashed her head with a fireplace poker so hard it fractured her skull and burst one of her eye sockets. He then dragged her outside, undressed her, tied her up and stabbed her repeatedly, in the neck, chest, stomach and mouth.

Lee Standifer

A brisk 37 years later, the “beautiful ... humanity” who did that to Standifer finally got the electric chair.

Another piece of beautiful humanity, Donnie Johnson, refused his last meal, asking that instead his supporters “feed the homeless.” Gosh, what a guy.

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He’d killed his wife, Connie, by stuffing a 30-gallon garbage bag so far down her throat that only two inches protruded from her mouth. One of the officers who found her body told the Commercial Appeal that if the governor had seen her body, “he wouldn’t grant any clemency.”

But Hale is more concerned about the last moments of the monsters who commit these atrocities. He bemoans Stephen West’s “violent death” in the electric chair. Violent death? A quick jolt of electricity is a full body massage compared to what West did to Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila.

After telling his pregnant wife he was going fishing, West and a teenage accomplice entered the Romines’ home, tied up mother and daughter and, for hours, forced them to watch each other being tortured and, in Sheila’s case, raped by both men. Wanda was stabbed more than 40 times. Worse, she had to watch helplessly as her daughter was raped and slowly stabbed to death.

What kind of moral ghoul could read about Wanda and Sheila’s murder and decide to write a book celebrating West’s life?

Hale claims “support for executions, or indifference to them, could not survive a… night with the men facing them.” If they knew the facts of the crimes that put these men on death row, most people would pay to watch the executions on Netflix.

COPYRIGHT 2024 ANN COULTER

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