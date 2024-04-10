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Namath2Maynard's avatar
Namath2Maynard
Apr 10, 2024

In another life, I worked with the US Marshals transporting felons from jails to prisons. The worst prisons by far were those in Louisiana. I’d drop off a tough as hell felon and he’d be crying during initial in processing. Scary places. Brutal. Ann, these are the kinds of places we should be sending murderers and rapists.

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Brian R's avatar
Brian R
Apr 10, 2024

The people you have written about in this review of a review, through their actions, have expressed to anyone else in society that they cannot live among the rest of us and be trusted not to do the same again. That is why there's a death row and a death penalty. The victims described died horrible deaths - and for the author of the review that Ann Coulter is reviewing - to quote Jesus on the subject - he should probably look elsewhere in the New Testament. There is a quote about what happens to someone who harms little children. It seems the death penalty here is getting off easy...

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