Stories this week: Trump's cabinet; NYT's focus group; economists; and broken engagements.
Economists Agree: Giving money to black people stimulates the economy!
Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
— Trump’s cabinet: From the fabulous to the ridiculous
— The NYT’s has been talking to a group of young “undecideds” since August: How did they vote and what was their most important issue? (Hint: TRUMP and IMMIGRATION!)
— TWENTY-THREE Nobel Laureate Economists Say Trump will tank the economy (whereas Kamala’s plan was highly stimulative). They’re on the record, now let’s see.
— Who gets the engagement ring?
