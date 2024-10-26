Your link to Friday’s podcast on Ricochet.
Hitler (maybe you’ve heard of him, “if you know history.”)
The scariest beast alive today (Liberal women)
The Exorcist - interesting facts and further reading
Kamala, price “gouging,” and look at how great things turned out in Venezuela!
Just wonderful, Ann! "The scariest book I've ever read" is one HECK of a review, coming from a person of your stature as an author, so I've ordered the book even though I generally prefer other genres. I'll give it a try and I'm sure I'll enjoy it given that it comes with such a high recommendation from you.
As someone who aspires to be a Gentleman I was terribly saddened to hear your story of the ugly Leftist woman who came right up to you and said "I hate you" right to your face, but I imagine that this is a frequent occurrence for you. It's quite a testament to your strength that you not only deal with visceral, seething liberal hate on a regular basis but you revel in it and you continue to enjoy living in NYC, a place many consider to be 'the belly of the Beast' for the Left in America. I'm wondering if you would mind disclosing what your response to that awful woman was?
I'm guessing that it was amazingly gracious, as evidenced by a similar story I heard. The way I recall the story, a young male liberal entered an elevator only to find it already occupied by yourself and perhaps a friend or two. He was instantly enraged and was on the verge of saying something awful to you but you looked right at him and gave him a big beautiful smile, which caused him to melt. He later wrote in some Leftist site (Reddit? I don't remember) that he later felt embarrassed at having failed in his duty... as a Good Liberal... to be vicious to you. He verbally prostrated himself before the other Leftists at the site, begging their forgiveness at having his natural male reactions win over his ideological duties as a liberal.
Thank you so much for the great podcast!
I think The Omen with Gregory Peck was scariest movie ever. I have an idea for investment.It’s the Linda Blair pea soup dispenser. You pour the soup into the head. Once it heats up it then spins around and dispenses the soup through her mouth and into your bowl. Any takers?