Shocker: For the 17th consecutive election, only whites voted Republican!
I wonder if this is why Dems want non-stop third world immigration ...
I hate when people post images saying: “Notice anything?” Just tell me what I’m supposed to “notice.”
So I’ll tell you: The charts below demonstrate — as they do every 4 years! — whites are only race to ever, ever, EVER give a majority of its votes to Republicans. And white people split their vote, coming closer to 50:50 than any other racial group. If whites voted Republican merely at the same rate that Asians and Hispanics vote Democrat, the GOP would never lose another election.
Naturally, therefore, The Wall Street Journal, the RNC and every Republican consultant are wildly supportive of the nonstop conveyer belt of non-white voters to the U.S.
Yes, I’d love to get more minority votes, too — especially from Foundational American Blacks. But that’s not how you win elections and there’s absolutely no reason for the GOP to voluntarily handicap itself by supporting mass third world immigration.
AP VoteCast Exit Poll Results. As the idiots say, See if you notice anything.
Difficult to say exactly why Trump won in 24; even harder to say why he lost in 20. Total Trump votes will end at 74 million for both years, but the blue ballot plummeted from 81 million to 70 million. Did Democrat enthusiasm really fall off a cliff in one cycle? Or did Sleepy Joe really get 81 million votes? This is as much a mandate for universal in-person voting gated by valid ID's as it is for immigration restriction and inflation reduction.
I'm looking forward very much to the return of Ann Coulter's Border Wall Update. Actually, I'd rather be pleasantly surprised when she doesn't have to bring it back.