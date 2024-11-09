I hate when people post images saying: “Notice anything?” Just tell me what I’m supposed to “notice.”

So I’ll tell you: The charts below demonstrate — as they do every 4 years! — whites are only race to ever, ever, EVER give a majority of its votes to Republicans. And white people split their vote, coming closer to 50:50 than any other racial group. If whites voted Republican merely at the same rate that Asians and Hispanics vote Democrat, the GOP would never lose another election.

Naturally, therefore, The Wall Street Journal, the RNC and every Republican consultant are wildly supportive of the nonstop conveyer belt of non-white voters to the U.S.

Yes, I’d love to get more minority votes, too — especially from Foundational American Blacks. But that’s not how you win elections and there’s absolutely no reason for the GOP to voluntarily handicap itself by supporting mass third world immigration.

AP VoteCast Exit Poll Results. As the idiots say, See if you notice anything.

