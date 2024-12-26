Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Not about the birth of our Savior, but still a good Christmas story
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was recorded 75 years ago by the country-music singer and movie star Gene Autry, and quickly rocketed off on a flight that’s yet to land. It spent the last week of December 1949 as Billboard’s best-selling pop single and children’s record, and fourth best-selling country and western record; it was that week’s third most-played song on the radio and the fourth among jukeboxes, according to the magazine….
Stars including Ella Fitzgerald, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, the Temptations, DMX and the Chipmunks have stretched the song in all directions. It has been bebopped, soul-infused, tranquilized, saddled with twang, rocked, rapped and made to cha-cha….
“If I told you today how much money I made on Rudolph,” [Rudolph songwriter Johnny Marks] told The Associated Press in 1958, “my kids would be kidnapped tomorrow.”
Thank you Ann, and Merry Christmas to you and your family!
Those wishing to read the complete NYT article but don't have a subscription can read it here at Archive Today. Yes, it's perfectly legal!
https://archive.ph/20241225171429/https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/23/arts/music/johnny-marks-rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer.html
Ann it’s cold outside…https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7MFJ7ie_yGU