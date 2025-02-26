I gotta admit, Joy Reid was indeed blindsided when she was fired from MSNBC this week. How could she possibly have seen this cancellation coming? Sure, by the end, she was down to 11 actual viewers nationwide, eight of them in hospital ICUs, their charts indicating coma protocol.

Of her remaining three viewers, one was a gentleman named Nelson, sitting in a Detroit gastropub, who kept screaming at the bartender, "What is this shit? Dude, turn the f-ing channel. Damn! Bitch crazy."

Data seem to indicate that the remaining two viewers were at a Frontier Airlines departure gate, where "The ReidOut" was being broadcast without sound. It's unclear whether these two were traveling as a couple or did not, in fact, know each other.

But how was Joy to deduce from all this that her show was in trouble?

Fortunately for Joy, there is no truer Friend-of-Black-People than her erstwhile MSNBC colleague Rachel Maddow, who lives in a town, Cummington, Massachusetts, that is "0.0%" black. (I wouldn't mention this, except liberals pioneered the art of counting the number of black faces at any conservative gathering in order to call them racist. Oh, who am I kidding -- yes, I would.)

Here are the highlights of Rachel's self-aggrandizing, on-air tribute to Joy on Monday night:

"[Joy] is leaving the network altogether. That is very, very, very hard to take.

(Do we think three "very's" is enough? If she really meant it, wouldn't there be six or seven?)

"In all of the jobs I have had in all of the years I have been alive, there is no colleague for whom I have had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid. I love everything about her. I have learned so much from her. I have so much more to learn from her."

"(Goddamn it, this may cost me my career but I’m going to speak up for a black person and let chips fall where they may!)"

“Personally, I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door. ... "

(Clarification sought: Did Joy really "walk out the door"? Are we absolutely sure she wasn't lifted up and dragged to an elevator by security? I guess we'll have to wait for the Zapruder film.)

In any event, Rachel has spoken. She came down from the mountain with her tablets and made her ass-kissy pronouncement. Perhaps she can take some solace in knowing that one of the Democrats of Color taking over Joy's time slot, Alicia Menendez, has a father in federal prison.

This is how white liberals talk about black people, as if there's a Race Stasi ready to turn them over to authorities if they're not effusive enough. But Blubberbutt Maddow stands out in a field with stiff competition.

Take Maddow's hilariously extravagant introductions of Melissa Harris-Lacewell, the half-black, DEI star performer, who has been given one fabulous job after another, few of which pan out after about a year -- and who pretty much created the tampon earrings look. (I've been on the liberal patronization beat for some time. For the Box Set, go to: LiberalNoblesseOblige.com.)