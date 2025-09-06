PODCAST: Five Stories You Might Have Missed This Week
What were our immigration officials thinking? Is Taylor Swift gay? Backlash overdose, NYT publishes TWO honest stories this week. [SIREN!]
The five stories you may have missed:
Our Greatest Strength in the news this week.
The bipartisan obsession with Taylor Swift’s sexuality.
Backlash is not always the best response to front-lash — on feminism or vaccines.
Breaking! The NYT publishes honest story about preposterous district court ruling;
It’s a trend! NYT posts honest story on hysteria over Trump’s health.
A sample of the types of comments posted in the Gaylor Swift Reddit - followed by important poll question:
Gaylor is old news! NY Times editor Anna Marks speculated about Taylor Swift being bisexual with her January 4, 2024 piece, Look What We Made Taylor Swift Do. Taylor and Travis have a bigger gauntlet ahead of them as the celebrity meat grinder has never been kind to the institutions of marriage and family. Has Taylor finally found the one after a dozen boyfriends in the past seventeen years? My guess is probably not, but I wish them both well.
One day the gurrls of reddit will read a hoaxpost without threatening self-harm. Granted this is only my theory atm.