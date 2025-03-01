Your link to the Friday Podcast on Ricochet.
Zelensky demands U.S. taxpayers fund his plan to kill off every last Ukrainian man.
Plus:
SCOTUS takes up discrimination against a white, straight female
Jeff Bezos’s email to Washington Post
Trump’s “Gold Card” is bad for America, but GREAT for real estate developers.
Elites still circling the wagons around Jeffrey Epstein
Unsafe is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What IS the solution to this war, 1,000,000 Ukrainian and Russian lives later?
The Z man is about to have his General George Armstrong moment. This where Custer and 250 of his troops come face to face with 15,000 very angry Native Americans and Custer thought he was going to win.