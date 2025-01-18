Your link to Friday’s podcast on Ricochet.
Stories you may have missed this week:
America’s not an “idea.”
Biden rewrites history of the Statue of Liberty.
Asylum and TPS are expressly designed to wreck our country.
Bondi hearing: Stop claiming every government employee is “risking his life,” when public school teachers deal with this and New York commuters with this.
Hegseth hearing: Is the nominee’s Christian conversion real?
