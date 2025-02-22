Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet

A supersized show for this week. Measles, Girl Pilots, Gay CPAC leaders, JD vaporizes Europe, Dems’ nonsense arguments against DOGE.

LINKS:

Global Anabaptist Mennonite Encyclopedia Online: Hispanic Mennonites

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Hispanic Mennonite congregations have emerged due to several principle factors: the Mennonite missionary commitment to develop urban missions, the immigration of Latin American Mennonites to North America, …the establishment of voluntary service units in Hispanic communities, and the evangelistic and missionary vision of Hispanic leaders and workers.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Though the Mexicans and Puerto Ricans dominate, the Hispanic Mennonite conglomerate is made up of a great variety of national backgrounds from practically all the Spanish-speaking countries.

Endeavor Air’s completely gay video about the lady pilots.

Classic New York Times Fitness article:

CBS’s Margaret Brennan: Free speech caused the Holocaust.

JD Vance: The Speech That Stunned Europe - Transcript

New Allegation of Sexual Misconduct Swirls Around CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp

Several people have accused Mr. Schlapp, the Conservative Political Action Conference chairman, of sexual assault. One of his previous accusers received a six-figure settlement.

