Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Murphy's avatar
Kevin Murphy
7m

I hope Ann read her friend Heather MacDonald's piece in Friday's Wall Street Journal about the LA riots. It's the most straightforward article I've read on the continuing violence in Los Angeles. Things will definitely come to a head between the federal government and the state of California.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture