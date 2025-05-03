Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
5 Stories you may have missed this week:
Good jobs report: Media inconsolable
New York Times neurotically reports the cost of China tariffs, but not the cost of pet-killing dog food, carcinogenic fish, lead-painted toys, etc etc.
Trump bonus: Less molestation on commercial airplanes.
Google search results for the name "Cherian Abraham”:
Great news on “Maryland Man”! He’s got not one, but THREE kids with special needs!!!
Just some of the important scientific advances we’ll miss out on after DOGE cuts
When it’s easier for a cave dweller to
Immigrate to the US than a physicist from Sweden there’s a problem.
"Dysgenic" is the perfect word for 3rd World Cultures!
Let's also not forget that to mention that China also gave us the Chestnut Blight.
Which killed off all our beautiful Chestnut trees, and as a result we no longer roast chestnuts on an open fire every Christmas