Desperate to protect government employees who are paid upward of $100,000 a year to surf porn all day (or do something even more disgusting, like funnel money to USAID), Democrats are beside themselves about Elon Musk. His Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) clearly violates the very letter and spirit of government work.

Fourteen states and dozens of "civil servants" (useless government employees) have sued to stop this madman. Luckily for the media, there are stables of law professors ready to assure the public that the lawsuits are based on solid legal theories, just like the Russian collusion investigation, Alvin Bragg's criminal prosecution of Donald Trump, Colorado's attempt to keep Trump off the ballot and so on.

The gist of their argument is that Musk has been given enormous power and therefore requires Senate confirmation.

What kind of president would give massive authority to an adviser who hasn't been confirmed by the Senate? Only every Democratic president who's ever lived.

The difference is that their advisers are unconfirmed because they're progressive lunatics who couldn't be confirmed in a million years. The other difference is the Democrats' unconfirmed advisers proceed to do things the American people don't want and didn't ask for -- as opposed to Musk, who is doing something the voters definitely do want and did ask for.

Neither voters nor the Senate voted for Soviet spy Alger Hiss to be President Franklin Roosevelt's top adviser. But he sat at the president's side at Yalta, as FDR cheerfully condemned tens of millions of people to live under communism.

(Just think of the havoc Musk could wreak!)

Then there was Hillary Clinton, who was put in charge of remaking America's entire health care system. She wasn't confirmed; her only authority came from being the president’s wife. Hillary promptly hired the unconfirmed and unconfirmable Ira Magaziner, and together, they assembled a "task force" with more than 600 members, who not only weren't confirmed, but whose names were hidden from the public. (Many, it later turned out, had a financial interest in the plan.)

So beloved by the public was Hillary's task force that it helped usher in a Republican landslide in the next midterm election.

Moving from domestic calamities to international menaces, Susan Rice, President Obama's secretary of state nominee, withdrew her name because she was facing certain rejection by the Senate for repeatedly lying about the attack on our diplomatic compound in Benghazi. (Rice, along with Hillary and Dana Perino, loudly blamed the Sept. 11, 2012, attack not on the terrorists, but on an American who'd made a video saying mean things about Muhammad. Liberal motto: Always blame Americans first!)

Instead, Rice became Obama's unconfirmed foreign policy adviser. Among other catastrophes, she enflamed the president's already difficult relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu by blowing him off during the Iran negotiations. Because, really, what possible interest would Israel have in our talks with a regime whose sole interest is the total eradication of Israel?

This was according to Obama's Middle East adviser Dennis Ross, who also quoted Rice's warm remark about Netanyahu, sneering that he did everything but "use the N-word in describing the president.” At least that Iran deal was a huge success!

Obama's secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, took as her main adviser the unconfirmed Sidney Blumenthal, whom Obama had expressly refused to hire. Fully one-third of her emails on Libya were from Blumenthal, as he guided her into the most disastrous foreign policy mistake in U.S. history, with the possible exception of Yalta: the removal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddhafi.

This self-aggrandizing idiocy resulted in two world-changing fiascos, including the destruction of Europe.

Gaddhafi was crazy, but after our invasion of Iraq, he became America's bitch, terrified that we'd invade him next. Nine months after the war began, he voluntarily gave up his nuclear weapons program, invited in weapons inspectors, and finally admitted his role in the Lockerbie bombing, paying billions of dollars to the victims.

(Despite the blindingly obvious timeline, there's loads of revisionist history out there claiming Iraq had NOTHING to do with it and Gaddhafi had been thinking about giving up nukes for years. Yes, and Ronald Reagan didn't win the Cold War: It was the brilliant groundwork laid by Harry Truman that finally came to fruition a half-century later. Liberals are frantic revisionists.)

But Hillary, egged on by Blumenthal, wanted a foreign policy win of her own in anticipation of her next presidential run. For no geopolitical reason whatsoever, she pushed a reluctant Obama into approving NATO bombing raids over Libya until Gaddhafi was driven from power.