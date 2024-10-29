New York Times: TRUMP WILL DEPLOY THE MILITARY AGAINST AMERICAN CITIZENS ON U.S. SOIL!

I know it’s hard to remember something that happened four long years ago, but what did President Trump actually do in 2020, when BLM protestors were incinerating city after city and he should have been deploying the National Guard?

ANSWER: He sat on his bed eating hamburgers while tweeting “LAW AND ORDER.”

Then, he FALSELY claimed credit for sending the National Guard to Kenosha, WI the day after the governor had already activated it.

