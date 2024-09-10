In March 2015, ABC news anchor David Muir — moderator of tonight’s presidential debate — began the broadcast with a recap of the 2014 police shooting in Ferguson, MO the previous year:

“Ferguson, Missouri: An unarmed black man, Michael Brown, is shot to death. The officer is not indicted.”

And that was it: “The officer is not indicted.”

Muir failed to acknowledge that the whole “hands up, don’t shoot” scenario turned out to be a lie invented by Brown’s co-conspirator: ex-con, Dorian Johnson.

Muir made no mention of the fact that the officer, Darren Wilson, wasn’t indicted because he was fully exonerated in two separate investigations.

And Muir certainly neglected to report that Obama’s own DOJ had cleared Wilson of any wrongdoing, after a months-long, zealot-driven investigation by Attorney General Eric Holder.

Muir’s summary — “Ferguson, Missouri: An unarmed black man, Michael Brown, is shot to death. The officer is not indicted” — is nothing short of Goebbels-like propaganda.

Either:

(A) Muir knew that Mike Brown never had his hands up, and the reason Officer Wilson wasn’t indicted is that there was absolutely no reason to do so — but decided to promote ABC’s left-wing, anti-cop agenda to please his bosses.

Or:

(B) Muir has kept himself so ignorant of current events that he didn’t know any of that.

Either option makes him a very bad choice as moderator.

Share

Leave a comment