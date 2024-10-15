Maybe Kamala Should Offer Black Men Noël Coward Tickets!
Based on the Best Cancelation of the Week
According to The New York Times, James Morgan, 50-year Artistic Director of the York Theater Company,, quit in disgrace this week after making “hurtful” comments about diversity. Specifically, he questioned whether a more “diverse” audience would want to see a Noël Coward play.
The theater’s associate artistic director, Gerry McIntyre, was appalled by the suggestion that young people and POCs would not adore Noël Coward, calling the very idea “racist,” so now Morgan is gone.
It’s like a night at P. Diddy’s.
[To avoid upsetting readers, the Times avoided mentioning the offensive comment until the end of the article.]
What's more, it's likely James Morgan is gay while Gerry McIntyre is black!
Do these fool's ever tire of smelling their own gas? I say we defund Broadway... what with all its preening navel gazers.