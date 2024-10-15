According to The New York Times, James Morgan, 50-year Artistic Director of the York Theater Company,, quit in disgrace this week after making “hurtful” comments about diversity. Specifically, he questioned whether a more “diverse” audience would want to see a Noël Coward play.

The theater’s associate artistic director, Gerry McIntyre, was appalled by the suggestion that young people and POCs would not adore Noël Coward, calling the very idea “racist,” so now Morgan is gone.

It’s like a night at P. Diddy’s.

[To avoid upsetting readers, the Times avoided mentioning the offensive comment until the end of the article.]

Leave a comment