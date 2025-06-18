The New York Times reports that the question of whether to intervene in Iran is causing a rift among Trump supporters “over the meaning of the Make America Great Again movement.”
The dispute is over who is “the most fervent keeper of its flame” —
a) “Mr. Trump’s original base and the isolationism that animated it”;
or
b) “the Republicans who back whatever action he takes in the moment.”
Isn’t this an I.Q. test? If group b backs Trump no matter what he does, the only way to satisfy both groups is to go with group a — which also has the advantage of keeping his campaign promises.
(By the way, same thing with building the wall and deporting illegals.)
You cannot "speak softly and carry a big stick" without occasionally making use of the stick.
The goal is to minimize the uses of the stick, but the perfect must not be the enemy of the good.
What part of death to America do you people not understand is it the death part is it the to America part? Ok maybe they’re a bunch of blowhards who say things they don’t mean. Unfortunately their actions back up what they say. They are developing missiles that have ranges far beyond what’s necessary to reach Israel. They have test firing missiles from the decks of ships. Why would they need to do that to attack Israel? They call Israel little Satan if what they are doing in Israel is any indication what would they do to the great Satan ? Ok so what if they get a few nukes how does that measure up to the nuclear arsenal we have? Look up emp it doesn’t take dozens of nukes with pinpoint accuracy to destroy America. One middle size nuke fired off the deck of a rust bucket freighter & exploded at altitude over the middle of the country stick a fork in us we’re all done . Wouldn’t Iran face massive retaliation yes if we could figure out who did it. If the freighter or oil tanker was instantly destroyed & sunk in a busy sea lane we would have a hard time figuring that out. We have lots of enemies besides Iran & maybe religious fanatics out of the dark ages don’t care even if we did . Destroying the great Satan may be worth it.