The New York Times reports that the question of whether to intervene in Iran is causing a rift among Trump supporters “over the meaning of the Make America Great Again movement.”

The dispute is over who is “the most fervent keeper of its flame” —

a) “Mr. Trump’s original base and the isolationism that animated it”;

or

b) “the Republicans who back whatever action he takes in the moment.”

Isn’t this an I.Q. test? If group b backs Trump no matter what he does, the only way to satisfy both groups is to go with group a — which also has the advantage of keeping his campaign promises.

(By the way, same thing with building the wall and deporting illegals.)

Leave a comment