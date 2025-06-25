On his first day in office -- of his second term, not his wasted first term -- President Trump signed an executive order ending anchor babies, the practice of treating kids born to illegals on U.S. soil as full-fledged citizens. (Apparently, our Founding Fathers wanted to ensure that poverty-stricken third-worlders who force their way into our country would never have to leave.)

Three federal district court judges promptly issued (you'll never guess) nationwide injunctions blocking Trump's order. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on those injunctions any day now.

It may be that the anchor baby lunacy is, as the Manhattan Institute's Robert Verbruggen says,"a nutty policy we're probably stuck with." The exclusionary rule was invented out of whole cloth, too, and it also did great damage to the country. But given a golden opportunity to overturn Miranda 25 years ago, the court passed. Longevity trumped reality.

That is clearly the assumption of smug liberals sneering that Trump's executive order is"blatantly unconstitutional," as one injunction-happy judge put it. Their sublime confidence in the permanence of a made-up constitutional right is awe-inspiring.

The way liberals (and Fox News) carry on about the sacred right of illegals to give birth to anchor babies, you'd think the Constitutional Convention consisted of little else than James Madison imploring his fellow delegates to ensure that Mexicans who sneak across the border and drop a baby would be able to start collecting welfare right away.

In fact, the whole "birthright citizenship" scam is based on a wildly expansive interpretation of post-Civil War amendments that were designed to help blacks and former slaves. Birthright citizenship, let alone the anchor baby con, has nothing to do with the original Constitution. And as Trump keeps saying, the post-Civil War amendments, such as the 14th, are all about slavery.

But liberals are masters of taking ideas from the fringes of academia and cementing them onto the Constitution. Crackpot "rights" no one had ever heard of before go from absurdity to inviolable in about five minutes, and suddenly, you're a kook or a racist if you disagree.

Other rights on the Fringe-to-Constitution conveyor belt:

-- The aforementioned Miranda right, requiring courts to throw out criminal confessions simply because the cop screwed up, was invented by Yale Kamisar in the early '60s and adopted by the Supreme Court in 1966.

-- "Disparate impact," allowing test results alone to prove race discrimination, was invented by Robert Belton in the '60s and adopted by the Supreme Court in 1971.

-- "New Property," treating welfare as "property," deserving due process rights, was invented by Yale law professor Charles Reich in 1964 and adopted by the Supreme Court in 1970.

The genesis of anchor babies is even less weighty than these nouveau "rights." Citing a 1912 book by the register of copyrights Clement L. Bouve, Justice William Brennan slipped the idea of anchor babies into footnote 10 in 1982, but it was never adopted by the court. Brennan's footnote was mere dicta, i.e. an irrelevant aside, of no legal import.