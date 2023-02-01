Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Jaeger's avatar
Jeff Jaeger
Feb 2, 2023

what really infuriates me is how the majority of violence against Asians, especially the elderly, is committed overwhelmingly by black people but we keep hearing it's because of "white-supremacy".

at this point "white-supremacy" is just a phrase used to slur the white community and gin up hatred toward them.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ann Coulter and others
William Hickey's avatar
William Hickey
Feb 1, 2023

Blacks may not pay much heed to “The Talk” they claim to hear from parents and elders, but I urge whites to follow the advice proffered by John Derbyshire in his version of it, posted in 2011.

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture