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Helios Megistos's avatar
Helios Megistos
21m

Sunny Ann is always right as well as amazingly lovely and perfectly adorable!

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Julie Ainger's avatar
Julie Ainger
just now

Thank you and I love talking sports with Ann. Ì respectfully agree you are and have been ahead of your time. Yes. Spot on: I opine some individual sports (baseball) achievement is a special factor. At the end of the innings, the win or lose is a team thing. I completely agree with Points 2,3 and 5. For the sake and argument and full disclaimer: Years ago we spoke with some blokes from Greenland while attending a local festival overseas. We stated our case about our American sports.They defended their soccer. They said it is better because one has to “earn it.” The goal. Fair enough argument.Running around, back and forth is exhausting. One cannot argue this mentality. I opine: Follow the money. Remembering, in His eyes, we are all created equal😃.

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