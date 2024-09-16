Five Things You Need to Know This Week
Liberal girls, Haitian voodoo, Harvard's race discrimination, Testosterone, and the Rich's cheap labor is eating your pet
Link to Monday’s podcast on Ricochet.
The stories to watch this week:
Immigration, not liberal persuasion, is making voters more liberal.
Back when the NYT told the truth about Haitian Voodoo …
Easy money: Sue Harvard over “affirmative action,” again!
Testosterone update: Manly Crisis at NPR
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) adores Haitian immigration in Springfield — i.e. cheap labor subsidized by YOU.
There are a surprising number of “conservatives” pushing the idea that we can’t afford to lose any of the illegals because they positively impact the GDP. Didn’t know we have that many strawberries to pick. I also heard one fellow say that we shouldn’t be “demonizing” them. His wife was legalized and his lineage is from Mexico. Half a trillion dollars later, we could have booted them all instead of transporting and sustaining them. And, now Democrats are offering various amounts of home loan mortgage grants. Of course, citizens are precluded from these benefits. Unfortunately, Trump will never keep any immigration promise the minute he encounters resistance. His daughter and son-in-law were never on board with deportation. Ivanka cried. And, now, Trump wants to hand out Green Cards for 2 and 4 year diplomas. We have ample job applicants, but unfortunately, industries would rather pay an illegal or a worker visa holder less.
I’ve worked in the real estate related field for 30yrs. In the last 10 years the only non-minority workers on construction sites were electricians and plumbers. I’ve showed up and all the workers ran thinking I was the INS. I watched a couple hundred run from a federal construction project in Richmond. They pay them
Less and the contractors blame EVerify for not checking their paperwork.