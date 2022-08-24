Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CC's avatar
CC
Aug 24, 2022Edited

...left NYC after 35 years because of Covid, but already the city was decaying under DeBlasio - filth, crime etc - it smells like a urinal. This past week, I drove back in for a few days...I like to take the subway because it is fast and cheap(er)...but it's true there are mentally ill people everywhere - mainly black. As I sat in one subway car, a black man with a crazed look in his eyes sat across the way from me - as the train proceeded to move, he got up, turned around and start to punch the window without touching it - like he was miming with an imaginary foe. Did I feel safe? - NO. I moved far away from him. He was about the 4th person in two days that was completely NUTS on the subway. When I was in NYC last Spring, I was taking a cab through Time Square, the taxi stopped for a light and as I looked out the window, a black dude walked right up to another black dude and clocked him - he passed out - it was as if I was watching a movie. No one helped the guy who was down, people just walked on by - and my taxi took off. What I'd like to know is what happened to the BILLION DOLLARS that DeBlasio's wife Charlese/Charlene?! was supposed to use for mental health care. NO reporter has ever addressed this issue, solved this mystery. And NO, I don't feel comfortable around (mostly) urban blacks ...they seem 'tamer' out in the countryside - but then again there are so few of them where I have chosen to live.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Ann Coulter and others
Always Adblock's avatar
Always Adblock
Aug 25, 2022

The USA Today article on this crime was written so, so carefully to make it sound like it was a group of white militia preppers, carefully citing an official who called the criminals "off the grid" and being sure to mention the gun-toting five-year-old. The average USA Today reader will read the article - without any photos, obviously, even though the Clay County sheriff's office had the mugshots the day before USA Today's publication of the story - and just assume it's white rednecks at it again.

The media is as much to blame as the Democratic Party is for the perception of who commits crime in this country. We all, black and white, suffer for it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ann Coulter
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture