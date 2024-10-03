Drudge Report Gives Kamala 57% Chance of Winning
Whoever bought the Drudge Report isn’t fooling anyone.
Drudge Report:
Linking to this forecast by “Race to the WH” …
“Race to the WH” hasn’t made a lot of previous predictions (helping their record), but here are two from 2020:
LINDSEY GRAHAM ON THE ROPES!!
RESULT:
TRUMP COULD LOSE TEXAS!
RESULT:
The Drudge Report is about as relevant as Howard Stern. Both are just artifacts from the 90s, and are unrecognizable.
This is one of the biggest mysteries. The Drudge Report looks like it is being run by MSNBC or Media Matters stooges. I still look at it to see what the other side is saying/seeing. Our biggest problem is the brainwashed and the low information voters. The people who think January 6th was an insurrection rather than a riot (my retort to my commie friends is you think we are gun nuts and yet we didn't bring them to the insurrection?). They think the Russians stole 2016. They believe Biden's version of fine people. They think Walz isn't a creepy weirdo but rather a folksy story-teller (like Joe Biden). Throughout the last two decades roughly, the discrepancy has been growing. We know what the other side is doing and saying because people like Ann tell us. The other side and the legacy media do not tell the other side honestly. They twist it like propagandists do. The corporate media isn't trying to make a name for themselves by speaking (Oh I can't bring myself to say it)...by holding the powerful and rich accountable. They are part of the corporate machine and make a name for themselves and are paid to toe the party line and deceive half the people. If the Monica Lewinsky scandal happened today, the Drudge Report would have helpful articles on how to get stains out of dresses and how 60% of adults are not sure oral sex is sex.