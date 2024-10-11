DeSantis Responds to Climate Hysterics
Also, Five Interesting Facts About Hurricane Milton from The New York Times
The sainted Gov. DeSantis responded to “climate change” nuts at a press conference today:
“I think you could go back and find tornados through all of human history. ..
“How does this storm rate in the history of storms? I think it hit with a barometric pressure of — what was it? — about 950 millibars when it hit, which I think if you go back to 1851, there’s probably been 27 hurricanes that have had lower bari — so the lower the barometric pressure, the stronger it is — I think there have been about 27 hurricanes that have had lower barometric pressure on landfall than Milton did. And of those, 17 occurred prior to 1960.
And the most powerful hurricane on record since the 1850s in the state of Florida occurred in the 1930s, the Labor Day hurricane, barometric pressure on that was 892 millibars. It totally wiped out the Keys, we’ve never seen anything like it. And that remains head and shoulders above any powerful hurricane that we’ve ever had in the state of Florida.
The most deadly hurricane we’ve ever had was in 1928, the Okeechobee, killed over 4,000 people.
And so on …
Why can’t he be our nominee?
DeSantis immerses himself in everything he makes decisions about. He’s not superficial like the two dummies running for President, neither of whom could recite factual data, let alone spar with the press, which is always trying to trap him. This is why Trump wouldn’t debate him in the Primary and the reason CBS has to edit word salads.
Because Iowans didn't get out and vote for him...big mistake