Last week, Donald Trump unaccountably blamed DEI for the catastrophic plane crash in Washington, D.C. -- a claim that was "baseless" and "without evidence," as noted a very reasonable 1 million times by the media. Nonetheless, the usual disinformation merchants took up Trump's smear, yipping with joy when it came out that the pilot of the Black Hawk helicopter was a woman. (Imagine, dying in the line of duty -- and for just 70% of what her male counterparts were being paid!)

The family bravely refused to release her name, knowing that trolls were ready to pounce with questions about her "competence.” But then they relented over the weekend, and we found out that the pilot was Capt. Rebecca Lobach -- who, by the way, was in the top 20% of Army ROTC cadets in the ENTIRE country! The Daily Beast reported that her Army career was "brilliant," as did a friend in ROTC training with her at college. Sabrina Bell (another friend), said Lobach was "meticulous in everything she did.”

Enough said! That obviously should have ended the matter. But Trump's relentless attacks on DEI come right on the heels of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stating, during his nomination hearings, that the military routinely lowers standards for women. With these aspersions on DEI running rampant, a strong response is needed.

Instead of suppressing inquiries into Capt. Lobach's abilities, her family should demand an immediate and detailed investigation into her service record, her test scores and specifically, her performance on the night of Jan. 29. I'm sure we will find out that, far from getting a pass, she had to be better than her male colleagues just to reach the same point.

As MSNBC's Joy Reid pointed out in 2022, Ketanji Brown Jackson's elevation to the Supreme Court provided "a great lesson for the way that black women have to over, over, OVER perform, just to get to where people who are far less intelligent ... get for free."

White guys, Reid noted, like Sens. Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham -- and any white men involved in the D.C. crash, I might add -- are given a free ride because "their dad ... or their grandparents had their name on the building." (Boy, if I had a nickel for every white guy I know who's had a building named after his grandfather!) By contrast, women -- especially black women! -- "had to work their way [up]."

Investigators should bear in mind that Capt. Lobach was surely a victim of "mansplaining." But as the helicopter pilot, she was in charge. (Fortunately, she was a certified sexual harassment/assault response and prevention victim advocate and would know how to handle any mansplaining.)