Nick
Nov 29, 2023

I am one of the New Yorkers who fled the state in 2020 and moved to a red state. At the time, I was annoyed at the arrogance and hysteria of Cuomo. In retrospect, he did me a huge favor, because the lockdown enabled me to make a move I wouldn’t have otherwise been able to make, and I love my new life in my red state.

Greg Miller
Nov 29, 2023Edited

The COVID lockdowns were a prime example of democracy giving us the government we deserve. A post-Christian, welfare-addicted public responded to a vague menace not with sober analysis, Stoic resolve or faith in God, but by surrendering its liberty to the State--who was all too eager to accept the surrender.

