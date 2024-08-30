The link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
The Big Stories of the Week:
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz submit to a grueling interview from the tigress Dana Bash on CNN.
“Pro-Life” activist Lila Rose is making a LOT of money trying to defeat Republicans in order to be absolutely sure Dems can pack the court and pass a national Roe v. Wade.
Coulter vindicated! STUDY: Administering testosterone to Democratic men turns them more Republican.
When can we stop celebrating “THE FIRST [fill in your victim group here]!”? Minnesota Lt. Gov. Maureen O’Hare McGillicuddy (or something like that) poised to become the country’s first female Native American governor!
Even The New York Times can’t hide the culture of corruption immigrants are bringing to our country. California is a petri dish of corruption.
Happy Labor Day Weekend!
This past Monday’s Podcast:
Four Things you need to know for this week:
Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech was excellent – unless you know anything.
Interesting historical facts about this election
How can any white man vote for the Democrats? (Answer: Low Testosterone)
Chinese-style brainwashing works!
African Americans in aurora Colorado are getting kicked out of their apartments by Venezuelan migrant gangs & have to pay them if they stay they have to pay the rent to them not the legitimate owner. Despite security cameras & numerous witnesses verifying the claims governor Polis democrat called the claims totally imaginary saying in effect large numbers of African Americans are liars . Will republicans take advantage of this opportunity & defy the donor base that wants open immigration
"Values" is code for "I am lying now because voters hate my real positions to win the election." BTW, can Republicans stop with the use of "flip flop" It is not 1996 and it is not a flip flop. It is a lie, deception, fabrication. Call lies lies, please. Flip flops imply she really has changed her mind and she is a hypocrite and is as lame as charges of hypocrisy itself. No one cares about hypocrisy either. Totally agree on the abortion issue (I really did have liberal law professors who thought Roe was garbage). It is up to people like Lila Rose to convince people in the states to change their laws or not get abortions as Ann said. Having said that, I am old enough to remember the aftermath of Vietnam and what Ds called soldiers who fought there. OK Ds, now who are the baby-killers?
Interesting to see Trumps border wall featured in Kamala ads btw.