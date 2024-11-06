In retrospect, maybe running the DEI hire for president was not a good idea.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden's revenge plan worked perfectly. As reported by The New York Times, after his catastrophic debate, Biden's White House staff kept presenting congressional Democrats with data proving he still had a much better chance of beating Trump than his vice president did.

Then, the moment he was defenestrated, guess who Biden endorsed? Kamala Harris, the candidate he'd told them could not win. But she was a black lady, so ... checkmate!

Inasmuch as the sole motivating factor of the modern Democratic Party is identity politics, Democrats were forced to drop their plans for a stronger candidate, like Govs. Josh Shapiro or Andy Beshear. No Democrat would dare suggest that Kamala was not absolutely the most qualified person for the job. Just look at her -- a woman AND a minority!

Harris' race and gender was how Biden got stuck with her in the first place -- an amazing choice for VP, considering that she'd accused him of racism during the primary, and also that she hadn't won a single vote.

This is how Democrats ended up running a dingbat who'd cheered on the BLM riots, enthusiastically released violent criminals from prison, insisted on taxpayer-funded sex change operations for prisoners and illegal aliens, compared ICE agents to the Ku Klux Klan, completely believed Jussie Smollett’s hoax hate crime, supported defunding the police and said she wanted to decriminalize illegal immigration.

Indeed, Harris was the lead player in the administration's decision to defy federal law and fling open the border, sending millions of foreign criminals and mental patients to every corner of America.

The Democrats' obsession with dragging in the third world is itself part of the party's DEI framework. Why do we have to admit tens of thousands of people from Haiti and the Congo? Because they're black.

When Biden and Harris came in, DEI was instantly made the priority of every government organ -- the military, NASA, FEMA, the judiciary and on and on. An astonishing 66% of Biden's judicial appointees have been nonwhite. Even Barack Obama only managed to get up to 37%. Biden's one Supreme Court appointee was, of course, a black woman, despite the fact that only 2% of nation's lawyers are black women. But he'd promised during the primaries to exclude 98% of lawyers from his consideration.

In congressional testimony, Biden's FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell -- herself a diversity pick -- stated that FEMA's No. 1 goal was to "instill equity as a foundation of emergency management." She boasted that she was prioritizing the hiring nonwhites. When her agency subsequently failed in its response to Hurricane Helene, Criswell attacked anyone who mentioned her "equity" agenda as spreading "disinformation."

Earlier this year, the incompetence of the gender-feminist head of the Secret Service nearly got Donald Trump killed, the closest we've ever gotten to turning DEI into DOA.

Thus, Kamala is the perfect representative of today's Democratic Party. Her entire life has been one affirmative action promotion after another. She even got into law school on the basis of her race -- as the law school has bragged. And this week, she almost made it to the top on the basis of her race and gender, without doing, let alone achieving, anything.

Harris is not only a beneficiary, but a tragic casualty of affirmative action.

She can't really be as stupid as she sounds, can she? Consider this classic Kamala philosophizing:

"We were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. And there is such great significance to the passage of time."

As you can see, she's a loon, but we were required to act as if she was Zarathustra, her every utterance profound. It's the same phenomenon that leads rich or very good-looking people to develop such terrific personalities. Except in this case, the constant flattery is being done to a whole race.

Harris has never had a moment of self-doubt. Why would she? No matter what she did, everyone was always telling her, You go, girl!

Instead of demurring from Biden's endorsement and suggesting a stronger nominee -- perhaps a governor or a Democrat from a red state -- Harris accepted her coronation as a matter of right. She then proceeded to run as the Angry Black Woman, backed up by other Angry Black Women, like Michelle Obama and Oprah, hectoring voters to make her president.

That always works on Democrats, so why not the electorate?

The problem with liberals using intimidation tactics to bully people into staying quiet about the incompetence of DEI hires is that the only way they ever had to register an objection was in the privacy of a voting booth. And on Tuesday, boy, did they .…

COPYRIGHT 2024 ANN COULTER

