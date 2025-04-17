Media darling, accused wife-beater, and judicially confirmed (by 2 judges) MS-13 gang member, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, “was suspected of being engaged in human trafficking by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer who detained him in December 2022, leading the THP to contact the FBI for guidance. Within two hours, the FBI ultimately requested the THP release Garcia and the passengers in his vehicle. THP complied with the request.”

“[A]brego Garcia was transporting seven passengers, with eight individuals inside the vehicle.

“[T]he THP officer determined that Abrego Garcia was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and [and] Abrego Garcia [or one of his seven passengers] was on a terrorist watch list, but could not locate Abrego Garcia on a deportation list. …

THP “called the FBI, which was then led by former Director Christopher Wray under the Biden administration. The FBI … requested THP release all eight individuals and that the THP officers complied with this request.”

***

“[T]he identity of the THP officer [who detained Garcia], the officer’s badge number, and the Computerized Dispatch Report code assigned to the incident, are all known to The Star, which is currently withholding this information. …

“[He] is well-respected within the Tennessee Highway Patrol, has served on a special interdiction team…”

