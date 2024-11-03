Any other Republican would be 15 points ahead right now
Positive Results from The New York Times' Massive Focus Group
The New York Times has been talking to 680 Americans in 61 Focus Groups for the past two years. Opinion Editor Patrick Healy gives the results today.
Our 61 Focus Groups Make Me Think Trump Has a Good Chance of Winning
A main takeaway from our [focus] groups is that a cross-section of independents, Republicans and Democrats liked how America was under Mr. Trump — they liked the economy, the perception of relative global stability, the restraint of divided government and the image that this outsider businessman was not beholden to Washington insiders, lobbyists and big money… [But] his refusal to concede the 2020 election and his behavior on Jan. 6 turned our focus group participants against him more than anything else he did. Perhaps that will be enough to defeat him this week.
He should read ‘In Trump We Trust’ next time
and not run such a crappy campaign.
Big Takeaways:
Voters hate inflation, and they preferred the economy under Trump.
Americans want change. Big time.
Trump’s behavior and Jan. 6 could sink him.
Democrats could face a reckoning on immigration and the border.
DeSantis had his chance folks. Give it a rest.
He had all the money he needed, all the big-name endorsements in Iowa, an opening announcement with Elon Musk and he waged an energetic campaign in which he visited all 99 Iowa counties.
He went Zero for 99.
Zero.
As Rush would say, “Zip, Zero, Nada!”
Scott Walker laughed at him.
Give it a rest.
"Any" is dominated by the usual neocon lineup which is roundly despised by the Trump-era Repubs, so I don't see how the Right drops its visceral hatred of this cabal and gives one of them a 15 point lead. Joni Ernst would be 15 points ahead? Nikki? Ron Johnson? Marco? LANKFORD? On the better end of the spectrum, the relative lightweights who did take on Trump in the primary? I guess we have to better define 'any'. Naw, those all would have been squashed by the Big Media campaign and the steal.