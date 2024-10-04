Your link to the Friday edition on Ricochet.

PLEASE WATCH THE FULL VANCE-WALZ VP DEBATE. There’s a reason the media are hiding it from you. You can watch it on C-Span, HERE.

The media cover-up won’t work with anyone who has actually watched the debate. There’s a reason the networks aren’t endlessly replaying it.

Bonus Brain Teaser: How are heart surgeons not like economists?

Leave a comment