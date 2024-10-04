6 Things You Might Have Missed in the VP Debate
Although you couldn't have missed that JD killed.
PLEASE WATCH THE FULL VANCE-WALZ VP DEBATE. There’s a reason the media are hiding it from you. You can watch it on C-Span, HERE.
The media cover-up won’t work with anyone who has actually watched the debate. There’s a reason the networks aren’t endlessly replaying it.
Anyone who is paying even slight attention to issues of the day and actually watched the debate would see:
~Walz looking absolutely terrified and raising serious concerns that he's about to have a stroke
~Walz making it clear that he is completely out of his intellectual depth
~A pair of 'moderators' who continually 'fact checked' Vance ONLY with known falsehoods and made it crystal clear that their goal was to boost Walz, at any cost.
~Vance completely unperturbed, serene, in control, and sailing through it all to victory on a ship built of truth and love for America,
The mere fact that someone who watched mess-NBC's triumph of prevaricational debate coverage and then considered himself so well versed in the matter as to be qualified to debate Ann Coulter of all people illustrates how very far our National I.Q. has slipped. If this person Ann mentioned is in any way representative of the average American voter, we are in DEEP trouble.
THANK YOU Ann for all of your hard work in keeping us...and hopefully the rest of America...informed with the truth. America teeters on a precipice, and I thank God every day that Ann is on our side.