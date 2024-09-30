Link to the Monday Podcast on Ricochet.
Who’s responsible for this horrible situation with our presidential choices?
What’s the difference between legal and illegal immigrants? (Just stop it!)
New York Supreme Court not buying AG Leticia James and Judge Engoron’s case against Trump
Prof. Amy Wax let the cat out of the bag on black law students
JD Vance is right AGAIN (on mandatory child car seats for 20 year-olds)
Re legal vs illegal immigrants, I think that for many people (who aren't particularly politically-focused) it's mainly a matter of a referential habit which has not kept up with the times. It used to be that the Ellis Island era immigrants were the classic 'melting pot' immigrants who were so grateful to be able to leave their hellhole countries and start a new life in the Land Of Opportunity in America, that they gladly adopted American culture as their own...it was a matter of pride and they absolutely adored America because America essentially saved their lives and allowed them to live as actual human beings. As an example, my German father, a post-WW2 legal immigrant, was absolutely delighted when he could escape the literal starvation hell of post WW2 Germany and come to America. He was so very proud to call himself an American that he studied hard to become a policeman here because he loved America so much that he wanted to uphold her laws and keep her safe for everyone. He wanted with all of his heart to be an American and he wouldn't speak German at home, only English. That used to be the common fashion, that immigrants would embrace American values and culture as their own.
That all changed around the 1960's and 1970's when immigrants were actively told by the media and our Government that they not only didn't need to assimilate but they really should retain as much of their own culture as they wanted. This was a massive cultural shift and it began producing immigrants who, while legal, had no particular interest in and even had an active dislike for America and American culture. All too often the current immigrants may indeed hate America (think Ilhan Omar) and be here only to suck as much of her lifeblood out of her as possible and even cheer on her destruction, so filled with resentment as they are over America's wealth and success in the world.
I believe a great many people erroneously make a huge distinction between legal and illegal modern immigrants because they are still thinking that the modern legal immigrants are the way immigrants were 50 or 80 years ago and don't realize how radically things have changed...for the worse.
Seems no one has weighed in on the legal/illegal issue we have and why so many people bleet "we welcome LEGAL . just not illegal". I cringe every time I read that. I can see that LEGAL immigration is just as deadly as ILLEGAL immigration. The government also knows there is some pushback on the illegal....so they are circumventing that ...like the APP they have....so THEY can claim these are legal folks....no, they ain't. The massive amount of white people that also back this ridiculous immigration can, as far as I am concerned, be deported along with all these so called "immigrants". The destruction to a once beautiful land is massive. One last thing I write to my state representatives and senators is the TPS of dozens of countries....I ask what does TEMPORARY mean....NEVER? ....I thought so.