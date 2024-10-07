Your link to the Monday podcast on Ricochet.

—Media tries to make you forget what you saw at the VP debate.

—Obviously, our new DEI FEMA is not knocking itself out to get food and water to poor whites in Appalachia.* I don't want to hear about a stolen election if Republicans don't throw everything they have at getting supplies, electricity and ballots to this hard hit part of MAGA country right now.

— Why DID “migrants” get $1.4 billion right before the Homeland Security Dept. ran out of money for American victims of hurricanes?

—Environmentalists continue to annoy the crap out us.

—The Gender Gap makes its quadrennial appearance!

*Opening sound is Maggie Jarry, M. Div., U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, speaking on a 2023 FEMA Zoom call on "equitable disaster relief."

